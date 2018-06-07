Quantcast

CSA: Child porn includes images sent by the child

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 7, 2018

A 16-year-old who texted a video of herself engaging in a consensual sexual act with an adult was “involved” in distributing child pornography and not protected by the constitutional right to free speech, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled this week.

