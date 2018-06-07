Quantcast

Ed Rogers: Trump-Sessions on the rocks

By: Commentary: Ed Rogers June 7, 2018

I fear the relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions is at a breaking point. As we process the president's latest Twitter blast toward his attorney general, it is worth remembering exactly how we got here. First, Sessions had no choice but to recuse himself from the Mueller probe. The regulations are clear: ...

