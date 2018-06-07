Quantcast

EEOC files suit against Towson home care agency

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 7, 2018

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Towson-based home care agency, alleging it violated federal law when it rescinded a job offer from an applicant who tested positive for tuberculosis.

