Quantcast

Lockheed Martin doubles venture capital fund to $200M

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2018

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin doubled its venture capital fund to $200 million and recent investments in early-stage companies focused in the areas of autonomy and advanced manufacturing, company officials announced Thursday. Enabled by tax reform legislation, Lockheed Martin Ventures is focusing the additional money on early-stage companies in the areas of sensor technologies, autonomy, artificial intelligence ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo