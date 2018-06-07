Michael Joseck | Joseph Greenwald

Michael Joseck has joined Joseph Greenwald & Laake as an associate attorney in its estate and trusts practice. He will provide counsel to individuals on matters including estate planning, estate and trust administration, and estate and trust taxation issues.

Joseck received his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan School of Law, where he was a member of the Moot Court and the Tax Law Society. He also volunteered in preparing tax returns for low-income individuals through the VITA program.

Prior to joining JGL, Michael was the chief auditor of the Howard County Register of Wills, where he oversaw the estate audit department and the unique Maryland Inheritance Tax. He has also worked for a Delaware trust company and an accounting firm.