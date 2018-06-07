The Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

You’ve voted, and the 198 winners of The Daily Record’s 2018 Reader Rankings are in.
A top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored at The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings Gala to be held in late July. More details will come soon.
More than 1,400 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March. The winners were determined by more than 12,600 votes cast from April 30 to May 14.
“The Daily Record’s business and legal professionals are proud of the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the state of Maryland,” The Daily Record publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner said. “Our readers voted, and we are excited to reveal the 2018 Reader Rankings honorees. We will celebrate all of these companies at a celebration in late July. Thanks to our readers who participated in this nominations and voting process.”
Nominations and votes were gathered in more than 60 categories related to top employers, entertainment, business services, medical, education, law and legal services and real estate.
Winners will be invited to attend the gala where the official results will be announced. For updates and more information about the gala, visit The Reader Ranking website. The honorees also will be featured in a special publication inserted in the July 27 edition of The Daily Record.
The honorees are:
BUSINESS SERVICES
Best Advertising Agency
Media Works, Ltd.
Planit
TB&C
Best Media Buying
Clapp Communications
Media Works, Ltd.
Planit
Best PR Agency
Abel Communications
JMR Connect
Profiles Inc.
Best Accounting Firm
Dembo Jones, PC
Hertzbach & Co., P.A.
Schiff & Associates LLC
Best Business Banking
Howard Bank
M&T Bank
PNC Bank
Best Credit Union
APG Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
Point Breeze Credit Union
Best Employee Benefits Company
Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James
Kelly Benefit Strategies
PSA Insurance & Financial Services
Best Insurance Company
McFarlin Insurance Agency, LLP
Miller Financial Group, LLC
Old Bay Insurance Agency
Best Mortgage Lender
Corridor Mortgage Group
First Home Mortgage Corp.
Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC
Best Wealth Management
Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James
Morgan Stanley
RBC Wealth Management
Best Cybersecurity Company
Anchor Technologies Inc.
DP Solutions
Edwards Performance Solutions
Best Digital Marketing Firm
Clapp Communications
R2Integrated
Redstart Creative
Best IT Outsourcing Firm
Byte Right Support Inc.
Cheaper Than A Geek
DP Solutions
Best Web Design Firm
Disruptive Inc.
Idfive
Zest Social Media Solutions
EDUCATION
Best Law School J.D. Program
University of Baltimore
University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Best MBA Program
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School
Loyola University Maryland
University of Maryland
Best Private School (Elementary School)
Friends School Baltimore
Jemicy School
The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Best Private School (High School)
Calvert Hall
Loyola Blakefield
Notre Dame Preparatory School
Best Private School (K-12)
Friends School Baltimore
Jemicy School
McDonogh School
Best Undergraduate Program
Johns Hopkins University
Towson University
University of Maryland, College Park
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Casino
Horseshoe Baltimore
Live! Casino and Hotel
MGM National Harbor
Best Caterer
The Classic Catering People
Putting on the Ritz Catering
Rouge Fine Catering
Best Charity / Fundraising Event
Be a Hero (Baltimore Child Abuse Center)
Festival of Trees (Kennedy Krieger Institute)
Polar Bear Plunge (Special Olympics Maryland)
Best Client Breakfast Location
B&O American Brasserie
Miss Shirley’s Cafe
Stone Mill Bakery Cafe
Best Client Dinner
Capital Grille
Rusty Scupper
The Prime Rib
Best Client Lunch Location
B&O American Brasserie
Rusty Scupper
The Center Club
Best Concert Venue
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Pier Six Pavilion
Rams Head Live
Best Cultural Attraction
Fort McHenry
Inner Harbor
National Aquarium
Best Distillery
Old Line Spirits
Peabody Heights Brewery
Sagamore Spirit
Best Event / Meeting Facility
Hotel Monaco Baltimore
Lord Baltimore Hotel
The Center Club
Best Festival
Artscape
HonFest
Light City
Best Florist
Amanda’s Florist, L.L.C.
Flowers & Fancies
Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses
Best Golf Course
Caves Valley Golf Club
Mountain Branch Golf Club
Turf Valley Resort
Best Happy Hour
B&O American Brasserie
Swallow at the Hollow
The Valley Inn
Best Hotel
Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore
Hotel Monaco
Lord Baltimore Hotel
Best Local Coffee Shop
Artifact Coffee
Baltimore Coffee and Tea
LB Bakery
Best Museum
American Visionary Art Museum
Baltimore Museum of Art
The Walters Art Museum
Best Winery
Black Ankle Vineyards
Boordy Vineyards
Old Westminster Winery
LAW AND LEGAL SERVICES
Best Law Firm – Civil Litigation
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC
Best Law Firm – Criminal Defense
Hill Barnes & McInerney, LLC
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
The Law Offices of Randolph Rice
Best Law Firm – Family
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC
Turnbull Nicholson & Sanders
Best Law Firm – Intellectual Property
Astrachan Gunst Thomas
Nemphos Braue
Oliver | Grimsley
Best Law Firm – Medical Malpractice
D’Amore Personal Injury Law, LLC
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
Best Law Firm – Personal Injury
D’Amore Personal Injury Law, LLC
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
Best Mediation Firm
Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland
Gordon Feinblatt LLC
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
MEDICAL
Best Assisted Living Facility
Glen Meadows
Pickersgill Retirement Community
Springwell Senior Living Community
Best Cosmetic or Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Brent Birely
Dr. Michael Cohen
Terri L. Hill, M.D., P.A.
Best Health Fitness Company
Brick Bodies
Life Time Fitness
The Y in Central Maryland
Best Health Insurance Provider
Aetna
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Cigna
Best Health System
GBMC
Johns Hopkins Medicine
MedStar Health
Best Hospital
GBMC
Johns Hopkins Hospital
Mercy Medical Center
Best Opthalmologist
Dr. Amy Zimmerman
Katzen Eye Group
Wilmer Eye Institute
Best Retirement Community
Blakehurst
Pickersgill Retirement Community
Springwell Senior Living Community
Best Urgent Care Center
ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers
MedStar PromptCare
Patient First
REAL ESTATE
Best Architectural Firm
Hord | Copland | Macht
Levin/Brown & Associates, Inc.
Marks Thomas
Ziger/Snead Architects
Best Commercial Real Estate Firm
Long & Foster
Merritt Properties
St. John Properties
Best Home Builder
Sage Homes
Toll Brothers
Winchester (Millersville)
Best Office Furniture Company
American Office
Havertys
Price Modern
Best Property Management Firm
COVE Property Managment
KLNB
Renters Warehouse
Best Residential Real Estate Firm
Keller Williams
Long and Foster
Maryland Real Estate Network
Best Title Company
Mid-Atlantic Title, LLC
Residential Title & Escrow Co.
Sage Title Group
TOP EMPLOYERS
Best Company Culture
Clapp Communications
DP Solutions
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.
Best Overall Company to Work For (Under 50 Employees)
Abel Communications
Profiles Inc.
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.
Best Overall Company to Work For (50–149 Employees)
Chesapeake Distributing
DP Solutions
Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, LLC
Best Overall Company to Work For (150–749 Employees)
Blakehurst Retirement Community
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Republic National Distributing Company
Best Overall Company to Work For (750+ Employees)
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Johns Hopkins
Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.