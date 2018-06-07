The Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

You’ve voted, and the 198 winners of The Daily Record’s 2018 Reader Rankings are in.

A top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored at The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings Gala to be held in late July. More details will come soon.

More than 1,400 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March. The winners were determined by more than 12,600 votes cast from April 30 to May 14.

“The Daily Record’s business and legal professionals are proud of the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the state of Maryland,” The Daily Record publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner said. “Our readers voted, and we are excited to reveal the 2018 Reader Rankings honorees. We will celebrate all of these companies at a celebration in late July. Thanks to our readers who participated in this nominations and voting process.”

Nominations and votes were gathered in more than 60 categories related to top employers, entertainment, business services, medical, education, law and legal services and real estate.

Winners will be invited to attend the gala where the official results will be announced. For updates and more information about the gala, visit The Reader Ranking website. The honorees also will be featured in a special publication inserted in the July 27 edition of The Daily Record.

The honorees are:

BUSINESS SERVICES

Best Advertising Agency

Media Works, Ltd.

Planit

TB&C

Best Media Buying

Clapp Communications

Media Works, Ltd.

Planit

Best PR Agency

Abel Communications

JMR Connect

Profiles Inc.

Best Accounting Firm

Dembo Jones, PC

Hertzbach & Co., P.A.

Schiff & Associates LLC

Best Business Banking

Howard Bank

M&T Bank

PNC Bank

Best Credit Union

APG Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union

Best Employee Benefits Company

Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James

Kelly Benefit Strategies

PSA Insurance & Financial Services

Best Insurance Company

McFarlin Insurance Agency, LLP

Miller Financial Group, LLC

Old Bay Insurance Agency

Best Mortgage Lender

Corridor Mortgage Group

First Home Mortgage Corp.

Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC

Best Wealth Management

Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James

Morgan Stanley

RBC Wealth Management

Best Cybersecurity Company

Anchor Technologies Inc.

DP Solutions

Edwards Performance Solutions

Best Digital Marketing Firm

Clapp Communications

R2Integrated

Redstart Creative

Best IT Outsourcing Firm

Byte Right Support Inc.

Cheaper Than A Geek

DP Solutions

Best Web Design Firm

Disruptive Inc.

Idfive

Zest Social Media Solutions

EDUCATION

Best Law School J.D. Program

University of Baltimore

University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Best MBA Program

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School

Loyola University Maryland

University of Maryland

Best Private School (Elementary School)

Friends School Baltimore

Jemicy School

The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

Best Private School (High School)

Calvert Hall

Loyola Blakefield

Notre Dame Preparatory School

Best Private School (K-12)

Friends School Baltimore

Jemicy School

McDonogh School

Best Undergraduate Program

Johns Hopkins University

Towson University

University of Maryland, College Park

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Casino

Horseshoe Baltimore

Live! Casino and Hotel

MGM National Harbor

Best Caterer

The Classic Catering People

Putting on the Ritz Catering

Rouge Fine Catering

Best Charity / Fundraising Event

Be a Hero (Baltimore Child Abuse Center)

Festival of Trees (Kennedy Krieger Institute)

Polar Bear Plunge (Special Olympics Maryland)

Best Client Breakfast Location

B&O American Brasserie

Miss Shirley’s Cafe

Stone Mill Bakery Cafe

Best Client Dinner

Capital Grille

Rusty Scupper

The Prime Rib

Best Client Lunch Location

B&O American Brasserie

Rusty Scupper

The Center Club

Best Concert Venue

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Pier Six Pavilion

Rams Head Live

Best Cultural Attraction

Fort McHenry

Inner Harbor

National Aquarium

Best Distillery

Old Line Spirits

Peabody Heights Brewery

Sagamore Spirit

Best Event / Meeting Facility

Hotel Monaco Baltimore

Lord Baltimore Hotel

The Center Club

Best Festival

Artscape

HonFest

Light City

Best Florist

Amanda’s Florist, L.L.C.

Flowers & Fancies

Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses

Best Golf Course

Caves Valley Golf Club

Mountain Branch Golf Club

Turf Valley Resort

Best Happy Hour

B&O American Brasserie

Swallow at the Hollow

The Valley Inn

Best Hotel

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore

Hotel Monaco

Lord Baltimore Hotel

Best Local Coffee Shop

Artifact Coffee

Baltimore Coffee and Tea

LB Bakery

Best Museum

American Visionary Art Museum

Baltimore Museum of Art

The Walters Art Museum

Best Winery

Black Ankle Vineyards

Boordy Vineyards

Old Westminster Winery

LAW AND LEGAL SERVICES

Best Law Firm – Civil Litigation

Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.

Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC

Best Law Firm – Criminal Defense

Hill Barnes & McInerney, LLC

Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

The Law Offices of Randolph Rice

Best Law Firm – Family

Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC

Turnbull Nicholson & Sanders

Best Law Firm – Intellectual Property

Astrachan Gunst Thomas

Nemphos Braue

Oliver | Grimsley

Best Law Firm – Medical Malpractice

D’Amore Personal Injury Law, LLC

Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.

Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

Best Law Firm – Personal Injury

D’Amore Personal Injury Law, LLC

Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.

Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

Best Mediation Firm

Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland

Gordon Feinblatt LLC

Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

MEDICAL

Best Assisted Living Facility

Glen Meadows

Pickersgill Retirement Community

Springwell Senior Living Community

Best Cosmetic or Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Brent Birely

Dr. Michael Cohen

Terri L. Hill, M.D., P.A.

Best Health Fitness Company

Brick Bodies

Life Time Fitness

The Y in Central Maryland

Best Health Insurance Provider

Aetna

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Cigna

Best Health System

GBMC

Johns Hopkins Medicine

MedStar Health

Best Hospital

GBMC

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Mercy Medical Center

Best Opthalmologist

Dr. Amy Zimmerman

Katzen Eye Group

Wilmer Eye Institute

Best Retirement Community

Blakehurst

Pickersgill Retirement Community

Springwell Senior Living Community

Best Urgent Care Center

ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers

MedStar PromptCare

Patient First

REAL ESTATE

Best Architectural Firm

Hord | Copland | Macht

Levin/Brown & Associates, Inc.

Marks Thomas

Ziger/Snead Architects

Best Commercial Real Estate Firm

Long & Foster

Merritt Properties

St. John Properties

Best Home Builder

Sage Homes

Toll Brothers

Winchester (Millersville)

Best Office Furniture Company

American Office

Havertys

Price Modern

Best Property Management Firm

COVE Property Managment

KLNB

Renters Warehouse

Best Residential Real Estate Firm

Keller Williams

Long and Foster

Maryland Real Estate Network

Best Title Company

Mid-Atlantic Title, LLC

Residential Title & Escrow Co.

Sage Title Group

TOP EMPLOYERS

Best Company Culture

Clapp Communications

DP Solutions

Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.

Best Overall Company to Work For (Under 50 Employees)

Abel Communications

Profiles Inc.

Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.

Best Overall Company to Work For (50–149 Employees)

Chesapeake Distributing

DP Solutions

Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, LLC

Best Overall Company to Work For (150–749 Employees)

Blakehurst Retirement Community

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Republic National Distributing Company

Best Overall Company to Work For (750+ Employees)

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Johns Hopkins

Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.