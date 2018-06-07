Quantcast

The Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2018

screen-shot-2018-02-26-at-12-06-31-pmYou’ve voted, and the 198 winners of The Daily Record’s 2018 Reader Rankings are in.

A top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored at The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings Gala to be held in late July. More details will come soon.

More than 1,400 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March. The winners were determined by more than 12,600 votes cast from April 30 to May 14.

“The Daily Record’s business and legal professionals are proud of the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the state of Maryland,” The Daily Record publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner said. “Our readers voted, and we are excited to reveal the 2018 Reader Rankings honorees. We will celebrate all of these companies at a celebration in late July.  Thanks to our readers who participated in this nominations and voting process.”

Nominations and votes were gathered in more than 60 categories related to top employers, entertainment, business services, medical, education, law and legal services and real estate.

Winners will be invited to attend the gala where the official results will be announced. For updates and more information about the gala, visit The Reader Ranking website. The honorees also will be featured in a special publication inserted in the July 27 edition of The Daily Record.

The honorees are:

BUSINESS SERVICES
Best Advertising Agency
Media Works, Ltd.
Planit
TB&C

Best Media Buying
Clapp Communications
Media Works, Ltd.
Planit

Best PR Agency
Abel Communications
JMR Connect
Profiles Inc.

Best Accounting Firm
Dembo Jones, PC
Hertzbach & Co., P.A.
Schiff & Associates  LLC

Best Business Banking
Howard Bank
M&T Bank
PNC Bank

Best Credit Union
APG Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
Point Breeze Credit Union

Best Employee Benefits  Company
Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James
Kelly Benefit  Strategies
PSA Insurance & Financial Services

Best Insurance Company
McFarlin Insurance Agency, LLP
Miller Financial Group, LLC
Old Bay Insurance  Agency

Best Mortgage Lender
Corridor Mortgage Group
First Home Mortgage Corp.
Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC

Best Wealth Management
Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James
Morgan Stanley
RBC Wealth Management

Best Cybersecurity Company
Anchor Technologies Inc.
DP Solutions
Edwards Performance Solutions

Best Digital Marketing Firm
Clapp Communications
R2Integrated
Redstart Creative

Best IT Outsourcing Firm
Byte Right Support Inc.
Cheaper Than A Geek
DP Solutions

Best Web Design Firm
Disruptive Inc.
Idfive
Zest Social Media Solutions

EDUCATION

Best Law School J.D. Program
University of Baltimore
University of Maryland  Carey School of Law

Best MBA Program
Johns Hopkins  Carey Business School
Loyola University Maryland
University of Maryland

Best Private School (Elementary School)
Friends School Baltimore
Jemicy School
The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

Best Private School (High School)
Calvert Hall
Loyola Blakefield
Notre Dame Preparatory School

Best Private School (K-12)
Friends School Baltimore
Jemicy School
McDonogh School

Best Undergraduate Program
Johns Hopkins University
Towson University
University of Maryland, College Park

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Casino
Horseshoe Baltimore
Live! Casino and Hotel
MGM National Harbor

Best Caterer
The Classic Catering People
Putting on the Ritz Catering
Rouge Fine Catering

Best Charity / Fundraising Event
Be a Hero (Baltimore  Child Abuse Center)
Festival of Trees (Kennedy Krieger Institute)
Polar Bear Plunge (Special Olympics Maryland)

Best Client Breakfast Location
B&O American Brasserie
Miss Shirley’s Cafe
Stone Mill Bakery Cafe

Best Client Dinner
Capital Grille
Rusty Scupper
The Prime Rib

Best Client Lunch Location
B&O American Brasserie
Rusty Scupper
The Center Club

Best Concert Venue
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Pier Six Pavilion
Rams Head Live

Best Cultural Attraction
Fort McHenry
Inner Harbor
National Aquarium

Best Distillery
Old Line Spirits
Peabody Heights Brewery
Sagamore Spirit

Best Event / Meeting Facility
Hotel Monaco Baltimore
Lord Baltimore Hotel
The Center Club

Best Festival
Artscape
HonFest
Light City

Best Florist
Amanda’s Florist, L.L.C.
Flowers & Fancies
Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses

Best Golf Course
Caves Valley Golf Club
Mountain  Branch Golf Club
Turf Valley Resort

Best Happy Hour
B&O American Brasserie
Swallow at the Hollow
The Valley Inn

Best Hotel
Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore
Hotel Monaco
Lord Baltimore Hotel

Best Local Coffee Shop
Artifact Coffee
Baltimore  Coffee and Tea
LB Bakery

Best Museum
American Visionary Art Museum
Baltimore Museum of Art
The Walters Art Museum

Best Winery
Black Ankle Vineyards
Boordy Vineyards
Old Westminster Winery

LAW AND LEGAL SERVICES

Best Law Firm – Civil Litigation
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC

Best Law Firm – Criminal Defense
Hill Barnes  & McInerney, LLC
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
The Law Offices of Randolph Rice

Best Law Firm – Family
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC
Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC
Turnbull Nicholson & Sanders

Best Law Firm – Intellectual  Property
Astrachan Gunst Thomas
Nemphos Braue
Oliver | Grimsley

Best Law Firm – Medical Malpractice
D’Amore Personal Injury  Law, LLC
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

Best Law Firm – Personal Injury
D’Amore Personal Injury  Law, LLC
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

Best Mediation Firm
Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland
Gordon Feinblatt  LLC
Silverman | Thompson | Slutkin | White LLC

MEDICAL

Best Assisted Living Facility
Glen Meadows
Pickersgill Retirement Community
Springwell Senior Living Community

Best Cosmetic or Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Brent Birely
Dr. Michael Cohen
Terri L. Hill, M.D., P.A.

Best Health Fitness Company
Brick Bodies
Life Time Fitness
The Y in Central Maryland

Best Health Insurance Provider
Aetna
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Cigna

Best Health System
GBMC
Johns Hopkins Medicine
MedStar Health

Best Hospital
GBMC
Johns Hopkins Hospital
Mercy Medical Center

Best Opthalmologist
Dr. Amy Zimmerman
Katzen  Eye Group
Wilmer Eye Institute

Best Retirement Community
Blakehurst
Pickersgill Retirement Community
Springwell Senior Living Community

Best Urgent Care Center
ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers
MedStar PromptCare
Patient First

REAL ESTATE

Best Architectural Firm
Hord | Copland | Macht
Levin/Brown & Associates, Inc.
Marks Thomas
Ziger/Snead Architects

Best Commercial Real Estate Firm
Long & Foster
Merritt Properties
St. John Properties

Best Home Builder
Sage Homes
Toll Brothers
Winchester (Millersville)

Best Office Furniture Company
American Office
Havertys
Price Modern

Best Property Management Firm
COVE Property Managment
KLNB
Renters Warehouse

Best Residential Real Estate Firm
Keller Williams
Long and Foster
Maryland Real Estate Network

Best Title Company
Mid-Atlantic Title, LLC
Residential Title & Escrow Co.
Sage Title Group

TOP EMPLOYERS

Best Company Culture
Clapp Communications
DP Solutions
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.

Best Overall Company to Work For (Under 50 Employees)
Abel Communications
Profiles Inc.
Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A.

Best Overall Company to Work For (50–149  Employees)
Chesapeake Distributing
DP Solutions
Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, LLC

Best Overall Company to Work For (150–749 Employees)
Blakehurst Retirement Community
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Republic National Distributing Company

Best Overall Company to Work For (750+  Employees)
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Johns Hopkins
Long  & Foster Real Estate Inc.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

