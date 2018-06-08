ADVERTISEMENT

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

The Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) is seeking candidates for the position of Administrative Law Judge (ALJ). Eligible candidates must be a lawyer in good standing for at least five years as of December 31, 2018 , licensed to practice law in Maryland and possess excellent writing, legal research, computer and time management skills. The OAH is based in Hunt Valley and ALJs are required to travel throughout the State. Starting salary is $99,549.

June 25, 2018 , through the State of Maryland Job Openings at All applications must be completed online by, through the State of Maryland Job Openings at www.jobaps.com/MD . The recruitment number is 18-005266-0001.

Supplemental materials are to include five copies of: a resume, a writing sample no longer than ten pages and three professional references. In addition, one original Certificate of Good Standing from the Maryland Court of Appeals must be included. Supplemental materials are to be submitted as outlined in the online job announcement.

