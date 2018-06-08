Quantcast

ADP TOTALSOURCE SERVICES, INC., et al. v. KENNETH REFFELL

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2018

Worker's compensation -- Willful conduct -- Genuine dispute of material fact This appeal had its origin on October 20, 2015, when Kenneth K. Reffell filed a worker’s compensation claim against his employer, ADP Totalsource Services, Inc. (“ADP”) and its insurer, New Hampshire Insurance Co. He asserted that his left hand and wrist were injured in a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo