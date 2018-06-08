Quantcast

ARNILLO PARKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Improper cross-examination by state -- Nolle prossed charges Arnillo Parks, appellant, appeals his convictions in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City for first- and second-degree assault upon Kendria Long and reckless endangerment of Kendria Long and K.P. He raises the following questions, which we have rephrased slightly: 1. Did the trial court err in ...

