Ballard Spahr named top pro bono firm by Md. Legal Aid

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2018

Ballard Spahr has been recognized as the inaugural Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year by Maryland Legal Aid during its 21st annual Equal Justice Awards Breakfast June 6 at Camden Yards. The award recognizes Ballard Spahr's pro bono efforts over the past year provided through Maryland Legal Aid's Community Lawyering Initiative, as well as the firm's ...

