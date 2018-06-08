ADVERTISEMENT

Digital Marketing Specialist

The Daily Record, Maryland’s only daily business and legal media company, is seeking a digital marketing specialist. In addition to targeted niche content in print and online, The Daily Record honors influential leaders at more than 15 annual business to business events including Top 100 Women and Influential Marylanders. The ideal candidate for this role will have a passion for growing audience through paid-subscriptions, event nominations and attendance, email newsletters and targeted content. This role must understand digital, print and in-person marketing and have the ability and creativity to create effective email marketing, digital ads, social media campaigns and track an analyze results.

The role will work closely with the advertising, events and circulation departments to develop and implement campaigns that increase revenue and visibility for our news and thought leadership products. This individual will keep all marketing, event and sales website pages up-to-date and ensure a strong user experience for all visitors.

The idea candidate will be able to work in a fast-paced team environment with the ability to organize multiple deadlines, prioritize goals and stay on task. Strong writing, editing and communication skills are a must. A degree in marketing, communications or journalism is preferred. The ideal candidate must have experience with HTML/CSS for web and email, WordPress, social media marketing, email marketing, and timeline management. Google AdWords certification is a plus.

The ability to handle a busy workload and meet daily deadlines is a must. If you want to join a creative and energetic team that celebrates success and honors Maryland’s business leaders this is the right job for you.

Please send your resume, cover letter and salary requirements to shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com

