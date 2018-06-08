Ellicott City estate’s $3M sale matches high mark for home price

The $3 million sales price for 11637 Vixens Path in Ellicott City ties the record for most expensive home sale in Howard County within the last year.

The home, which includes seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four fireplaces, was built in 2015 and cost $4.3 million. Anthony Corrao of Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate handled the sale of the property, which closed on May 8.

State property tax records list the buyer as 11637 Vixens Path LLC.

The gated, three-level, 14,838-square-foot home is situated on more than three acres of land. The “owner’s suite” features a bathroom with a jetted tub, steam shower, infrared sauna and heated marble floors.

There’s a library in the home’s main level, home theater with three levels of seating and surround sound and a pair of two-car garages.