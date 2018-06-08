John Henry | Carroll Lutheran Village

John Henry has been named executive director for Carroll Lutheran Village, a continuing care retirement community in Westminster. He will succeed the retiring George Oxx.

Henry joined the organization in 2015 as administrator of the Health Care Center and Diven House for assisted living. He is a licensed Nursing Home Administrator with nearly 30 years of experience in senior living administration.

Henry will oversee the daily operation of the independent living, assisted living and skilled care levels of residency at Carroll Lutheran Village which includes facilities, dining, resident life, social work, chaplaincy, skilled nursing, assisted living, and rehabilitation. He is a strong advocate for person-centered care, facilitating ways to empower residents to be more involved in directing the care and support they receive. A primary goal will be to continue providing excellent service and care while staying abreast of rapidly changing regulations that apply to retirement communities and the health care system.

He holds a Master in Health Services Administration from George Washington University and has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 1990. He resides in Fairfield, Pennsylvania where he enjoys music, cooking and spending time with family and friends.