JULIAN P. WALTERS v. THE CITY OF ANNAPOLIS

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2018

Administrative law -- Termination of harbormaster -- Due process This is an appeal from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, the Honorable Alison L. Asti presiding, which affirmed the decision of the City of Annapolis Civil Service Board to terminate the employment of Julian P. Walters as Harbormaster. Mr. Walters raises three ...

