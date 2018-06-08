Quantcast

MARCUS ANTHONY BENSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Conspiracy A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County found Marcus Anthony Benson, appellant, guilty on sixteen charges stemming from the armed robbery of four victims at a GameStop store in District Heights. After Benson was sentenced, he noted this appeal, and presents three questions for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo