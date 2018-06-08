Quantcast

RONNIE STEVEN LAND v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Co-conspirator exception Ronnie Land was convicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of conspiracy to commit burglary. He presents the following questions for our review: 1. Whether the trial court erred by admitting hearsay statements under Rule 5-803’s co-conspirator exception when insufficient independent evidence of the conspiracy existed. 2. Whether the trial ...

