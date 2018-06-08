Quantcast

Judge denies Salisbury’s motion to dismiss public information lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 8, 2018

A Wicomico County judge will allow a Maryland Public Information Act lawsuit to go forward after denying Salisbury's motion to dismiss which claimed the city did not possess the requested records about a 2016 excessive force lawsuit settlement and any records would be privileged.

