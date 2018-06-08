Quantcast

Sprouts Market to host hiring fair for Towson location

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2018

Sprouts Farmers Market will host a hiring fair June 14 to fill approximately 150 positions for its new location in Towson. Interviews will take place at the Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel, 903 Dulaney Valley Road, in Towson from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. The Phoenix, Arizona-based grocery chain will partner with Snagajob ...

