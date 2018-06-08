Quantcast

TEDCO launches fund for underserved communities

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 8, 2018

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation hopes to spur entrepreneurship in traditionally underrepresented communities with a new Builder Fund to provide participating companies with money, networking and skills. The Builder Fund will combine education and funding as it attempts to lift up entrepreneurs from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds. “With the introduction of the Builder Fund, we can ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo