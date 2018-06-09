Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Cordish Cos. opens Live Hotel; Miles & Stockbridge fights with former attorney

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2018

The Cordish Cos. celebrated the launch of its new hotel to complement its Live Casino in Hanover while one of Maryland’s largest law firms spent the week arguing in court – against one of its former lawyers. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Wednesday the 310-room inn portion of Live Hotel & Casino opened for business on ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo