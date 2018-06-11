Quantcast

Md. among 21 states eligible for flood insurance from Fla. insurtech

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2018

Homeowners in Maryland are now eligible to purchase flood insurance through an online program launched by Neptune Flood, a Florida-based data-driven insurtech. The company opened its digital store Monday to residents of Maryland and 20 other states. The St. Petersburg-based company has plans on adding eight more flood-prone states by the end of the summer. Company chairman ...

