Ex-Miles partner overdrawn on salary, president says

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 11, 2018

Miles & Stockbridge PC was within its rights to not pay a former equity principal when he left the firm because he was overdrawn on his salary, the president and CEO testified Monday.

