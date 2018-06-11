Quantcast

Photo: Demolition at old Towson fire station

By: Maximilian Franz June 11, 2018

Demolition is well underway on the old Towson fire station at the intersection of Bosley Avenue and York Road. Towson-based developer Caves Valley Partners has proposed the building of a large 24-hour Royal Farms gas station at the site, however it has seen much opposition from the community.

