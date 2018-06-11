Quantcast

Maryland’s emoluments fight with Trump returns to court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 11, 2018

The survival of Maryland and the District of Columbia’s lawsuit alleging corruption of constitutional consequence by President Donald Trump in the handling of his hotel properties could hinge on the definition of “emoluments,” the Constitution’s word at the heart of the litigation in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.

