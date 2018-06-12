Quantcast

Gun-rights group sues over Md.’s bump-stock ban

Law violates due process, Takings Clause, lawsuit alleges

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 12, 2018

Maryland’s recently enacted ban on attachments that enable guns to fire more rapidly should be struck down as violating their owners’ constitutional right to due process, a gun-rights group has argued in a federal lawsuit.

