Federal judge approves AT&T-Time Warner merger

By: Associated Press Marcy Gordon June 12, 2018

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge approved the $85 billion mega-merger of AT&T and Time Warner on Tuesday, a move that could usher in a wave of media consolidation while shaping how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon green-lit the merger without adding major conditions to the deal. The Trump ...

