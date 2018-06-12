Jamie Roth | Miller Miller

James “Jamie” Roth has joined the litigation practice group with Miller, Miller & Canby.

Roth will concentrate his practice on real estate litigation with a focus in eminent domain, as well as business and commercial litigation.

Roth enjoyed a distinguished career as a successful real estate consultant, including more than 20 years of experience in project management, strategic planning, asset management and risk mitigation.

Prior to joining Miller, Miller & Canby, Roth was a senior consultant for LMI Government Consulting, where he served 11 years as a real estate program manager to his client, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a component agency of the Department of Homeland Security. As an adviser to CBP, Roth worked closely with realty specialists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, overseeing the real estate clearance process required for mission critical facility and border security infrastructure construction projects