Jessica Dillon, Kristyn Myers, Corinne Adams, Catherine Hopkin, Marissa Lilja, Susan Klein, Laura Bouyea, Lisa Stevens, Catherine Allen, Cara Murray, Marguerite DeVoll, Joyce Kuhns and Linda Donhauser | IWIRC

The Greater Maryland Network of the International Women’s Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation selected its new board of directors and officers for the 2018-2019 year. Board members/officers include Kristen Eustis (Miles & Stockbridge); Jessica Dillon (Venable); Kristyn Myers (McCormick & Co.); Corinne Adams (Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney & Mulrenin); Catherine Hopkin (Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney & Mulrenin); Marissa Lilja (Tydings); Susan Klein (Friedman, Framme & Thrush); Laura Bouyea (Venable); Lisa Stevens (Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney & Mulrenin); Catherine Allen; Cara Murray (Whiteford, Taylor & Preston); Marguerite DeVoll (Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald); Joyce Kuhns (Offit Kurman); and Linda Donhauser (Miles & Stockbridge).

