Quantcast

Jessica Dillon, Kristyn Myers, Corinne Adams, Catherine Hopkin, Marissa Lilja, Susan Klein, Laura Bouyea, Lisa Stevens, Catherine Allen, Cara Murray, Marguerite DeVoll, Joyce Kuhns and Linda Donhauser | IWIRC

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2018

Top row, from left, Kristen Eustis and Jessica Dillon; Second row, Kristyn Myers and Corinne Adams; Third row, Catherine Hopkin and Marissa Lilja; Fourth row, Susan Klein and Laura Bouyea; Fifth row, Lisa Stevens.

Top row, from left, Kristen Eustis and Jessica Dillon; Second row, Kristyn Myers and Corinne Adams; Third row, Catherine Hopkin and Marissa Lilja; Fourth row, Susan Klein and Laura Bouyea; Fifth row, Lisa Stevens.

The Greater Maryland Network of the International Women’s Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation selected its new board of directors and officers for the 2018-2019 year. Board members/officers include Kristen Eustis (Miles & Stockbridge); Jessica Dillon (Venable); Kristyn Myers (McCormick & Co.); Corinne Adams (Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney & Mulrenin); Catherine Hopkin (Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney & Mulrenin); Marissa Lilja (Tydings); Susan Klein (Friedman, Framme & Thrush); Laura Bouyea (Venable); Lisa Stevens (Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney & Mulrenin); Catherine Allen; Cara Murray (Whiteford, Taylor & Preston); Marguerite DeVoll (Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald); Joyce Kuhns (Offit Kurman); and Linda Donhauser (Miles & Stockbridge).

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo