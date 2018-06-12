Quantcast

State agency suspends enforcement of Lawyers’ Mall solicitation ban

30-day suspension aims to foster settlement with ACLU

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 12, 2018

The Department of General Services will suspend until July 11 enforcement of its controversial ban on financial solicitations on Lawyers’ Mall as the state agency tries to resolve the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland’s claim that the prohibition violates the constitutional right to free speech.

