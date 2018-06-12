Quantcast

Photo: Energy-efficient light bulbs for Maryland food pantries

By: Associated Press June 12, 2018

Over the next 3 years, BGE plans on donating a total of 1.5 million LED bulbs to the Maryland Food Bank that will be distributed to 146 partnering pantries as part of the EmPOWER Maryland program.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo