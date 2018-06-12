Quantcast

Ervin to withdraw from Md. governor’s race, endorse Baker

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 12, 2018

Valerie Ervin, who lost her court battle to have her name placed on the ballot for governor, will withdraw from the Democratic primary on the eve of early voting and endorse Rushern L. Baker III.

