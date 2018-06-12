Quantcast

Maryland metro home sale prices jump 3%

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 12, 2018

Housing prices in Maryland’s major metropolitan areas increased by nearly 3 percent in May compared to the same month last year. According to data from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS, home prices in Prince George’s, Montgomery and the six Baltimore metro area counties increased by more than 2.9 percent year-over-year last ...

