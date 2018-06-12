Matthew C. Nelson | Tydings

Matthew C. Nelson has joined Tydings as an associate in its litigation department and health care group.

He has years of experience representing physicians, psychiatrists, hospitals, and other health care clients in general liability and medical malpractice defense matters.

Nelson is chair of the Boys Hope Girls Hope Young Professional Committee as well as a board member of the Baltimore Chapter. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the University of Baltimore School of Law Young Lawyers Alumni Council and is a University of Delaware Volunteer Admissions member. The Living Classrooms Foundation recognized him as a rising star in 2015.