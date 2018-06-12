Quantcast

Md. biotech working on organ evaluation service

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2018

Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics Corp., a subsidiary of XVIVO Perfusion AB, announced Tuesday XVIVO's ex-vivo lung perfusion technology will be incorporated into the laboratory of Lung Bioengineering Inc., a subsidiary of United Therapeutics' public benefit corporation subsidiary Lung Biotechnology PBC. Lung Bioengineering has agreed to purchase multiple XVIVO Perfusion System machines from XVIVO Perfusion for use in ...

