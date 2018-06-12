Quantcast

Former Miles partner testifies in firm’s defense

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 12, 2018

Former Miles & Stockbridge PC equity principal Michael A. Brown testified for his old firm in Baltimore City Circuit Court on Tuesday but also showed sympathy for his former colleague suing for breach of contract and wage theft.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo