Poll: Baker, Jealous now with solid lead over other Democrats

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 12, 2018

Rushern L. Baker III and Ben Jealous are pulling away from the field of Democratic contenders for governor and are in a statistical dead heat as Maryland is set to begin voting this week. Baker, the two-term Prince George's County executive, and Jealous, the former national president of the NAACP, appear to be locked in a ...

