Sophia U. Jafrul has joined Semmes Bowen & Semmes as an associate attorney and will represent employers and insurance companies in the defense of workers’ compensation claims.

Prior to joining Semmes, Jafrul was a staff attorney with a Maryland law firm where she represented plaintiffs in worker’s compensation claims. She clerked with the General Magistrates’ Office of the Baltimore City Circuit Court, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency.