Harford County State’s Attorney candidates address campaign issues

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 13, 2018

Four Republican candidates are running for Harford County State's Attorney. The Daily Record asked Lisa H. Marts, Albert Peisinger, David Ryden and Steven L. Trostle for their stances on criminal justice issues in the county. Opioid epidemic Harford County saw 72 opioid-related deaths in the first three quarters of 2017. Marts: “You can’t prosecute your way out of that problem.” ...

