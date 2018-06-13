Quantcast

Jury awards English $231K in lawsuit against Miles & Stockbridge

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 13, 2018

After a seven-day trial over three weeks, a Baltimore jury deliberated for about two hours before determining Wednesday afternoon that Miles & Stockbridge PC breached its contract with a former equity partner and owed him wages. The jury awarded more than $231,000 for those two counts and treble damages against the largest law firm in Maryland, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo