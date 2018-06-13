Quantcast

Panel discusses healthy food access challenges in Baltimore

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 13, 2018

Baltimore needs to promote policies that increase access to healthy food that people will actually take advantage of, a panel at Healing the Divide — an Atlantic Forum on Health Equity said Wednesday. Policies that affect where some of Baltimore’s poorest residents can access healthy food and food assistance programs can help, but change will likely ...

