Raj Bhavsar | ConnectYourCare

Raj Bhavsar, the chief technology officer at ConnectYourCare (CYC), was honored with Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser’s Digital Innovator Award.

The award recognizes the top 20 HR technology innovators who are driving technologies and making innovation possible. CYC is a national provider of consumer-directed health care account solutions.

Responsible for leading and managing CYC’s technical team. Bhavsar has transformed project strategy and brought significant innovations to the entire spectrum of health care consumers, from participants to employer benefits teams to partners. His advancements enable enrollees to save more money on their health care while providing an optimal digital experience.

Recent innovations under Bhavsar include: The latest gaming technology and app utilization insights have been integrated into the myCYC mobile app and portal, allowing members to quickly and easily access and manage tax-advantaged health account funds.