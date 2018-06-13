Ryan Schuman | Hunt A Killer

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2018

schuman-hunt-a-killerRyan Schuman has joined Hunt A Killer, a Baltimore-based interactive entertainment company, as a marketing project manager.

In joining the team, Schuman will drive Hunt A Killer’s marketing efforts, managing internal communications, logistics, branding and online integration, as well as partnership negotiations and more.

Schuman received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from University of Maryland and Masters of Business Administration from University of Baltimore and is the founder of Wonderfly Events.

 

