Historic Woodberry mill homes included in apartment design

A proposed apartment building in the Woodberry section of Baltimore that angered residents because of plans to demolish historic stone mill buildings on the site, will now incorporate the structures into the project.

Developer CLD Partners and architects PI.KL Studio presented designs for Woodberry Station, a Transit Oriented Development at 3523 and 3511 Clipper Road to Baltimore’s Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel on Thursday.

Christopher Mfume, managing partner at CLD Partners, said when his team initially talked to the community about the project there weren’t “any big complaints” about taking down the buildings. Once the project advanced, he said, more objections were voiced.

“When we did that we said ‘OK, we need to go back and take another look at this.’ and we started to study scheme two, which I think creates an even better project. I think the building stands out by fitting in… while not trying to be anything that it’s not. So, I’m excited with how things turned out,” said Mfume, the youngest child of former Congressman and NAACP President Kweisi Mfume.

The new design preserves the historic mill building’s stone walls, and incorporates them into the new structure’s exterior and interior. The buildings on the site were used as housing for upper level employees of a nearby mill.

There’s no estimated cost for the 80-apartment project or timeline for construction, Mfume said. It’s too early in the process, he said, to discuss Details about potential retail uses in the building.

The apartments will primarily be studio units priced as an alternative to luxury units in the area. Initially the apartments were expected to cost between $1,100 to $1,300 a month. As a result of the redesign, Mfume said, those prices may have to be adjusted.

Pavlina Ilieva, the city design panel’s chairwoman, recused herself, because she’s a member of the design team. Ilieva, a co-founder and partner at PI.KL Studio, presented schematics to the board, which strictly serves in an advisory capacity.

“We are way early in the process. This is more or less our first concept for the design,” Ilieva said.

The panel’s response was generally positive. There were some concerns raised about minor design elements, but UDAAP members expressed enthusiasm for the mix of modern design incorporating historic elements.

“These (buildings) are sentinels of time guarding the past… I think it’s important t0 maintain them… but they’re malleable to time,” panelist Osborne Anthony said.

The Woodberry area of the city along the Jones Falls served as an industrial hub for Baltimore dating back to the 1840s, according to Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation, where stone duplexes were built for employees of the Woodberry Cotton Mill.

That section of Baltimore, including parts of the Hampden neighborhood, was home to various mills in the 1800s powered by the Jones Falls. The area has attracted a steady stream of redevelopment as investors have reused many of the old industrial buildings for office and residential space.

Even newer industrial properties in the area along Interstate 83, such as the former Pepsi plant and the Union Collective site are being redeveloped for a mix of uses.

The Hampden community, along with neighboring Woodberry and Medfield, are among the most popular neighborhoods in Baltimore. Demand for housing in the community has even attracted new single-family residential building, such as Gun Homes’ Redfern Row, looking to take advantage of the supply constrained housing market.

“Right now you can pretty much list off all the hot areas of (Baltimore) and we have no inventory,” Stephanie Bamberger, a real estate agent with Cummings & Co. Realtors, said on Tuesday, while discussing a surge in area home prices.