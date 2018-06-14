Quantcast

Photos: Inside a shipping container, international connections

By: Maximilian Franz June 14, 2018

For the next couple of weeks, Johns Hopkins University will be home to a Shared Studios 'Portal', a high-tech audio-visual shipping container that allows people in different parts of the world to interact with one another using full-body views to create the feeling that they are in the same room together. The hope is that students ...

