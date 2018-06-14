Quantcast

MSBA speaker offers his plan to change law firm cultures

By: Katherine Brzozowski June 14, 2018

Ben England, the founder and CEO of Benjamin L. England & Associates, is scheduled to deliver a speech at MSBA’s legal summit on June 15 on how improving the way you treat your staff at a traditional law firm, translates to how your staff treats clients.

