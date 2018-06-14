Quantcast

MSBA panel to advise lawyers on succession planning

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Reporter June 14, 2018

Lawyers spend years building their practice but even when business is booming, it is important to plan for a day when they may not be able to maintain their practice due to illness or death.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo