Recovery Centers of America rebrands as Md. Center for Addiction Treatment

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2018

Recovery Centers of America , a community-based addiction treatment provider delivering evidence-based care in Waldorf, has rebranded its southern Maryland facility and is now The Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment. The facility's new name will reflect the full scope of the continuum of care offered on the site's all-encompassing campus, including medically monitored detoxification, residential inpatient ...

