Ruth’s Miracle Group Home Foundation to host annual fundraiser

By: Sean Wallace June 14, 2018

The board of directors of the Largo-based Ruth’s Miracle Group Home Foundation will host its 2018 annual award dinner banquet fundraiser July 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jaycees of Waldorf, 3090 Crain Hwy. in Waldorf. The evening will include delicious cuisine, dancing, live music and entertainment in the Senator Ball Room. All proceeds will ...

