STAFF ATTORNEY – FREDERICK MARYLAND

Full-Time: One Year Position

Maryland Legal Aid announces a full-time temporary position that will focus on eliminating barriers for low-income residents of Frederick County by providing legal services on matters including expungements, consumer, housing and employment. Prior experience in poverty, expungement, consumer and/or housing law preferred, and admitted to practice in the State of Maryland, or admitted in another jurisdiction and eligible for admission in the State of Maryland. Spanish language proficiency desirable.

To apply, send an updated résumé and cover letter to Nina Shore, Chief Attorney, online at

