By: Jobs June 14, 2018

STAFF ATTORNEY – FREDERICK MARYLAND
Full-Time:  One Year Position
Maryland Legal Aid announces a full-time temporary position that will focus on eliminating barriers for low-income residents of Frederick County by providing legal services on matters including expungements, consumer, housing and employment.  Prior experience in poverty, expungement, consumer and/or housing law preferred, and admitted to practice in the State of Maryland, or admitted in another jurisdiction and eligible for admission in the State of Maryland.  Spanish language proficiency desirable.
