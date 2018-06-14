Terence Davis | Ashcraft & Gerel

Terence Davis has joined Ashcraft & Gerel LLP as an associate attorney and will represent clients in workers’ compensation claims. He also serves as intake attorney for the firm.

Davis received his Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law. While in law school, he volunteered at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte.

Prior to joining Ashcraft & Gerel, Davis was a judicial law clerk to the Hon. William A. Snoddy in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

Davis is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Incorporated and the DC/Baltimore Clemson Alumni.